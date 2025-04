US reality television star Kim Kardashian is to testify at an upcoming French trial over an armed robbery of her jewellery in Paris in 2016, her US lawyer Michael Rhodes said Monday.

A French court is from April 28 to try six people over the gem heist in October 2016 that saw masked men walk away from Kardashian's luxurious Paris apartment with millions of dollars worth of jewels, including a diamond ring gifted by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West.