MILAN KUNDERAS ASHES MOVED FROM PARIS TO BRNO

The late Milan Kundera, renowned Czech and French author, has returned to his roots. His ashes have been transferred from Paris, his home in his later years, to Brno, the Czech city of his birth.

DPA CELEBRITIES Published January 20,2025

The ashes of Czech and French author Milan Kundera have been transferred from Paris where he spent his last years to Brno, his birthplace in the Czech Republic.



French publisher Antoine Gallimard, Kundera's executor, handed the urn over to Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova on Friday around 18 months after his death, the city authorities reported.



"This is a great honour for Brno and an obligation," Vankova said.



Kundera's widow Vera, who died in September, has also been laid to rest in the city. The couple will receive a place of honour in Brno's central cemetery.



The urns will be kept in the Moravian national library until the final location has been prepared. While still alive, Kundera donated his large personal library to the institution.



Kundera left communist Czechoslovakia in 1975 to go into exile in France. The authorities in Prague stripped him of his citizenship in 1979. He was granted Czech citizenship again in 2019.



His books and essays have been translated into more than 50 languages. Among the best known are "The Unbearable Lightness of Being," "The Joke," and "The Book of Laughter and Forgetting."



Kundera died on July 11, 2023 at the age of 94.











