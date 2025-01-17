Robbie Williams to take the stage in 1st-ever Istanbul concert

British pop star Robbie Williams will take the stage in Türkiye this fall, his first-ever concert in Istanbul, the country's cultural capital.

He will be performing on Oct. 7 at Istanbul's Festival Park Yenikap.

Williams, 50, who has been honored throughout his career with countless prestigious honors such as the Brit Awards, is known not only for his music but also for his sincerity on stage and the special bond he enjoys with his fans.

Known for hits such as Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, Kids, She's The One, Feel, and Angels, the pop icon's Istanbul concert tickets will go on sale Monday.

Williams gave his first concert in Türkiye in August 2023, in the Aegean resort city of Bodrum.