Six additional lawsuits filed against U.S. rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs

U.S. rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs faces further legal troubles as a law firm in Houston, Texas, has filed six new lawsuits against him in New York, according to U.S. media reports.



Combs is already in custody on multiple sex crime charges, with his trial pending.



The law firm, which represents 120 individuals alleging misconduct by Combs, revealed that the six plaintiffs, including one who was reportedly a minor at the time of the alleged incidents, have accused him of rape and sexual assault.



The musician's management again rejected the allegations at the request of dpa and accused the law firm of wanting to gain media attention. The management said that the truth would ultimately reveal that Combs had never sexually assaulted anyone, regardless of age or gender.



Tony Buzbee, the head of the law firm, held a press conference around two weeks ago to announce his clients' intentions to sue Combs, citing alleged offences occurring at various parties and events in New York and Los Angeles since 1991.



Combs, known for hits like "Bad Boy for Life" and "I'll Be Missing You," has been in custody for about two weeks. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York has accused the rapper of sex trafficking, organized crime and other offences.



Combs has pleaded not guilty to these allegations. He is currently facing several civil lawsuits related to sexual abuse. His legal team is seeking his release from custody and has appealed a judge's decision to deny bail before the trial, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in May.



Combs is currently housed at the MDC Brooklyn, a federal detention facility.



