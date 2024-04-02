French writer Maryse Conde dies at 90: family

 Contact Us
Maryse Conde, a writer from Guadeloupe, passed away at 90 years old. She was known for her extensive works, which explored topics such as slavery, colonialism, and African dictatorships.

Published April 02,2024
Guadeloupean writer Maryse Conde, who chronicled slavery, colonialism and African dictatorships in dozens of novels, plays and essays, died overnight at the age of 90, her husband told AFP on Tuesday.

A major figure in bringing black identity into literature with novels such as "Heremakhonon", Conde was born in Pointe-a-Pitre on February 11, 1934, and lived in several African countries before teaching at Columbia University in New York.

She won an alternative to the Nobel Literature Prize in 2018 when the award was halted over a rape scandal.