Turkish actress Seda Fettahoğlu found dead in Beyoğlu park

Famous actress Seda Fettahoğlu was found dead in Şehitler Park in Beyoğlu Ömer Avni District around 10:00 in the morning on September 27, 2023. Citizens around reported the situation to the health and police teams.

Upon being notified, medical teams arrived at the scene and determined that Fettahoğlu had died. Police teams closed the scene with a security tape and conducted an investigation. Fettahoğlu's lifeless body was later taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute Morgue.

Ömer Avni Neighborhood Headman Ayşen Bingöl said, "I saw an ambulance pass by around 10:00. Then, a neighbour wrote in the neighborhood WhatsApp group that a lady shot herself in the neighborhood park. So I ran and asked the police what happened. They reported that a lady born in 1979 shot herself in the head with a gun and died. Then again they wrote in the neighborhood group that the person was an actress. That's how I learned it. She doesn't live in my neighborhood. The lady came from outside."

A citizen named Tuğrul Yüksel, who said that he worked close to where the incident took place, said, "I came this way when I saw the ambulances and police. We heard that he shot himself, we heard that it was suicide. We couldn't find out who he was, we heard he was an artist. The police didn't let us anywhere near here anyway. We looked at it from afar."



Fettahoğlu was a well-known actress in Türkiye and had starred in several popular TV series and theatre plays. Her death has come as a shock to her fans and the Turkish entertainment industry.

Fettahoğlu's posts on social media also attracted attention. She was extremely happy in her posts and wrote the hashtag "Love life, protect the body" under one of her photos. It was also learned that Fettahoğlu's birthday was on September 26, 2023.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.









