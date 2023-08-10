Erdoğan has potential to reinstate Black Sea grain deal: Kyiv

Russia has formally announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a pact initially signed in Istanbul under Türkiye's leadership. The move has triggered a sense of unease across global markets. As efforts are made to find solutions to revive the agreement, Türkiye is once again at the forefront of these endeavors.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba highlighted this situation and expressed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan might be able to reignite the grain agreement.



Kuleba said, "President Erdoğan, in my opinion, has the potential to reinstate the deal," during a media briefing in his country. The top diplomat underlined the existing diplomatic communication channels between Ankara and Moscow, as Türkiye continues to lead the Black Sea Grain Initiative.



In response to Moscow's stance, the Kyiv administration is exploring alternative avenues. Kuleba remarked, "We are actively working on alternative routes for exporting wheat and other goods without relying on the Black Sea route."



Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reports have indicated that Turkish President Erdoğan is actively seeking ways to reestablish the grain agreement. Observers have taken note of Erdoğan's appeal to Western nations to uphold their commitments to Russia.



As a stipulation for a potential return to the grain agreement, the Kremlin has proposed the removal of obstacles that hinder the sale of its own products.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba previously asserted, "Erdoğan is the singular leader who could potentially bring Putin back to the negotiation table," underscoring the potential role of President Erdoğan in this situation.





