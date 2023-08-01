Confession from Sharon Stone about "Basic Instinct"

65-year-old Sharon Stone, who starred alongside Michael Douglas in "Basic Instinct," directed by Paul Verhoeven, was a guest on CNN International host Chris Wallace's podcast a few days ago.

Stone mentioned that "Basic Instinct" had brought her significant attention, and she shared her experiences of what happened when she went outside to pick up her glasses in the days following the film's release. The famous actress said, "I stopped at a traffic light. Everyone climbed onto my car. The green light came on. Cars started honking. I didn't know if it was legal to drive with people on top."

Wallace expressed surprise at this anecdote and asked, "Sharon, is this story real or fiction?" Stone then confirmed that her account was true and said, "People were honking. I thought, if I drive the car and someone gets injured, would I get arrested?"

Sharon Stone then added that her fans had become increasingly aggressive, damaging her car's bumpers and windows. She also mentioned that her fans had pulled her clothes and hair.

Additionally, Stone had previously revealed that she had not earned enough money from "Basic Instinct."

The famous actress stated that while her co-star Michael Douglas had earned a significant income, she had not received any payment for "Basic Instinct." She mentioned that she had earned very little money, whereas Michael had received 14 million dollars. She even jokingly said, "I didn't make enough money to buy the dress I'll wear at the Oscars the following year."