Madonna expresses gratitude for ability to dance and move after medical emergency

The iconic Queen of Pop delighted her fans with an encouraging update on her ongoing recovery from a bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization. In an Instagram video shared on Thursday, Madonna showed herself slowly dancing to the beat of her 1984 hit track, "Lucky Star."

In her caption, the 64-year-old singer expressed her gratitude for being able to move her body and dance a little, feeling like the luckiest star in the world. She extended her appreciation to her fans and friends, referring to them as her lucky stars too. Madonna also sent well-wishes to her debut album, "Madonna," celebrating its 40th birthday with four star emojis.

The video garnered an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities and fans alike, who flooded her comments with praise and words of encouragement. Notable figures like Andy Cohen, The Weeknd, and Diplo were among those expressing their admiration for her.

Back in June, Page Six exclusively reported that Madonna was rushed to a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive at her home. She received intensive care, including intubation, due to a serious bacterial infection. However, her dedicated recovery efforts are now allowing her to find her groove again, much to the delight of her fans around the world.