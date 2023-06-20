News Celebrities 'Back to School' and Friends actor Paxton Whitehead passes away at age of 85

Published June 20,2023

Paxton Whitehead, a veteran character actor known for his work on stage, screen, and television, passed away at the age of 85. He died at a hospital in Virginia, according to his son Charles.



Whitehead gained recognition for his role as Dr. Phillip Barbay in the 1986 film "Back to School," where he starred alongside Rodney Dangerfield. He began his career in the theater and was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.



Whitehead also served as the artistic director of the Shaw Festival. His performance as Pellinore in the 1980 revival of "Camelot" earned him a Tony nomination.



He made appearances on popular TV shows such as "3rd Rock From The Sun," "Frasier," "Friends," "The West Wing," and "The Drew Carey Show."



In discussing his craft, Whitehead highlighted the differences between acting for the stage, film, and television. He is survived by his son and daughter.
































