Tragic road accident claims life of actor Kollam Sudhi in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur

In a devastating incident, popular actor and talented mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi lost his life in a road accident. The incident occurred when Sudhi, along with his friends, mimicry artist Binu, Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh, was traveling in a car that collided with a goods carrier at Kaipamangalam, Thrissur in Kerala on Monday (June 5).



The 39-year-old actor suffered a fatal head injury and despite being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. Fortunately, his companions survived the accident and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Reports suggest that Sudhi was returning after attending a program in Vadakara before the tragic incident took place.

A police report provided details of the accident in an interview with PTI, stating, "It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital. The other three are undergoing treatment," according to the police.

The untimely demise of Sudhi has left the Malayalam film industry in mourning, with many celebrities expressing their grief on social media. Tovino Thomas, the star of 'Minnal Murali,' shared a picture of Sudhi on his Instagram handle and conveyed heartfelt condolences. Vineeth, known for his role in 'Kadhal Desam,' wrote a touching tribute on his Instagram page, praising Sudhi as "an extempore actor with a good sense of humor timing."

Director Jeethu Joseph, renowned for directing the blockbuster 'Drishyam' starring Mohanlal, expressed his shock at the unexpected loss.

Sudhi rose to fame through the immensely popular reality TV show 'Star Magic.' His spontaneous transformations and chemistry with fellow contestants won the hearts of people across Kerala. Apart from 'Star Magic,' he regularly appeared on other comedy shows.



Sudhi also enjoyed a successful career as a character and comic actor, making his debut in 2015 with the drama film 'Kathari' and subsequently starring in movies such as 'Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan,' 'Theta Rappai,' 'An International Local Story,' 'Escape,' and 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan,' among others.







