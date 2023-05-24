Rock icon Tina Turner dies at age 83

Rock icon Tina Turner, known for hits like "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "Proud Mary," has died in Switzerland at the age of 83, her publicist said on Wednesday.



The singer came from humble beginnings in the US state of Tennessee to reach global super-stardom, admired for overcoming her abusive 16-year marriage with performing partner Ike Turner to find solo-career success in her mid-40s.



Throughout the 1980s and 90s the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" thrilled audiences with her powerful voice, daring costumes, sexy dance routines and boundless energy.



After a farewell tour in 2009, she retired into private life while residing near Zurich and eventually becoming a Swiss citizen.



