British miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant dies at age of 93

Mary Quant , the fashion queen of Britain's Swinging Sixties who popularised the miniskirt, died on Thursday at the age of 93, her family said.

Quant "died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK, this morning", they said in a statement, calling her "one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator".



Quant was one of the most influential figures in the fashion scene of the 1960s and is credited with making fashion accessible to the masses with her sleek, streamlined and vibrant designs.



Born in south-east London on February 11 1930, Dame Mary was the daughter of two Welsh school teachers.



She gained a diploma in the 1950s in art education at Goldsmiths College, where she met her husband Alexander Plunket Greene, who later helped establish her brand.



Dame Mary was taken on as an apprentice to a milliner before making her own clothes and in 1955 opened Bazaar, a boutique on the Kings Road in Chelsea.







