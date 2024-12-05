Tesla stocks surge most among world’s top 10 most profitable companies in November

Tesla's stocks surged the most among the world's top 10 companies in November, as the global equity markets moved led by uncertainties rising from President-elect Donald Trump's tariff promises and geopolitical risks.

The American electric vehicle (EV) maker performed the best in the share markets as its stock surged 38.15% at the end of October and 38.91% since January to $345.16.

Analysts cite Tesla owner billionaire Elon Musk's close association with Trump throughout the presidential campaign and afterward.

Additionally, Trump tapped Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new agency -- the Department of Government Efficiency -- which contributed to the movement of Tesla shares.

Amazon's shares followed Tesla, rising 11.53% month-on-month on its decision to invest another $4 billion in the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic, while continuing large sales on its e-commerce platform.

Berkshire Hathaway, meanwhile, saw a 7.12% increase.

Apple was the fourth most profitable company among the top 10 in November, as its stock rose 5% to $237.33, followed by Microsoft at 4.21% to $423.46, Nvidia with 4.14% to $138.25, Saudi Aramco with 1.67% to $7.31 and Meta Platforms with 1.19% to $574.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) placed 10th as of the end of November with a 3.09% decline to $184.66.

Alphabet (Google) stocks lost 1.27% to $170.49 after the U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge to force Google to sell its Chrome web browser because of an alleged monopoly the firm created.

Apple, meanwhile, remained the world's most valuable company at a $3.58 trillion market cap as of the last trading day of last month, followed by Nvidia with $3.38 trillion, Microsoft at $3.14 trillion and Amazon with $2.18 trillion.

Alphabet (Google) followed with $2.1 trillion, Saudi Aramco with $1.76 trillion, Meta Platforms with $1.4 trillion, Tesla with $1.1 trillion, Berkshire Hathaway with $1 trillion and the (TSMC) with $957.7 million.



























