ChatGPT takes a big step forward with new audio and video capabilities | ChatGPT equipped with ability to see, hear and speak

OpenAI, the developer behind the artificial intelligence application ChatGPT, has made an exciting announcement that ChatGPT is now equipped with the ability to "see, hear, and speak."

According to OpenAI's statement, ChatGPT is set to incorporate new audio and video capabilities, expanding its functionality.

The statement explains that these new features will enable users to engage in voice calls with ChatGPT, allowing them to share audio and video content with the chatbot, and providing more versatile ways to interact with it.

OpenAI also mentions that within the next two weeks, audio and visual capabilities will be accessible to "Plus" and "Enterprise" users. Users on iOS and Android devices will be able to activate audio features through their settings, while visual capabilities will be accessible across all platforms.

Thanks to these exciting additions, users will now be able to have voice conversations with ChatGPT and receive spoken responses from the chatbot. Additionally, users will have the capability to share images with ChatGPT, further enhancing their interactions with the AI.







