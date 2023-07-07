News Business Samsung sees nearly 96% drop in Q2 operating profit

Traffic passes a Samsung Electronics Co digital billboard in the Times Square area of Manhattan in New York City, U.S. March 2, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Samsung Electronics Co, the South Korean tech giant, expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline by nearly 96% from last year, as the memory chip market continues to weaken.



The company projects quarterly sales will decrease 22.28%. The South Korean conglomerate projects operating profit of about 0.60 trillion Korean won ($460 million) in the second-quarter, compared to 14.10 trillion won reported last year.



It reported operating profit of about 0.64 trillion won in the first-quarter. The company also expects second-quarter consolidated sales of about 60.00 trillion won compared to 77.20 trillion won last year.



It reported consolidated sales of about 63.75 trillion won in the first-quarter. Second-quarter earnings results will be released later this month.







































