The Arab League decided Thursday to postpone an urgent foreign ministers' meeting on Syria.

The meeting, which was originally planned for Sunday, also planned to discuss the situation in Palestine, it said in a press release.

"The emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers, scheduled to take place next Sunday at the Arab League Secretariat headquarters, has been postponed to a later date," said Egypt's official news agency MENA.

It was initially planned in response to a joint request from Syria and Palestine, with the aim of addressing the current situation in Syria and the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and Palestinian territories.

On Nov. 30, anti-regime groups in Syria captured much of central Aleppo following a rapid advance from its western countryside.

The groups also seized the town of Khan Shaykhun, gaining near-total control of Idlib province.

The opposition Syrian National Army meanwhile launched Operation Dawn of Freedom on Dec. 1 to counter PKK/YPG attempts to establish a terrorist corridor linking Tel Rifaat with northeastern Syria. Amid attacks on Syria's Assad regime, the terrorist PKK/YPG is seeking to exploit the unclear security situation to establish a terrorist corridor.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

The YPG is the PKK's offshoot in Syria, the scene of the current fighting, and an area where for years the group has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.

