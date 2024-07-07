Lakers fall in Bronny James summer NBA prospects debut

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, scored four points on Saturday in his unofficial Los Angeles Lakers debut, a loss in the NBA California Classic.

Sacramento defeated the Lakers 108-94 at the Chase Center in San Francisco in the summer league contest, a showcase for prospects and newcomers to begin working into their team defensive systems and offensive schemes.

James, taken 55th in last month's NBA Draft, started at point guard and played 21 minutes and 43 seconds in the 40-minute contest, finishing with four points on 2-of-9 shooting, 0-of-3 from 3-point range and 0-for-2 from the free throw line.

The former University of Southern California guard also contributed two rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Lakers.

James, who signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, will play alongside his famed parent as part of the NBA's first father-son duo.

The elder James did not attend the game as he was in Las Vegas with the US Olympic team for their first practice session ahead of an exhibition game against Canada before they travel to Europe ahead of the Paris Olympics.

But he made time in Vegas to watch some video of his son's first basket, and later told reporters that Saturday's game was part of a learning process.

"I just hope for (him to get) his feet wet in the NBA -- the pace of the game, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game," LeBron James said.

"But what he does in the California Classic and Summer League, it doesn't matter if he plays well and it doesn't matter if he doesn't play well. I just want him to continue to grow. Practices, film sessions, his individual workouts."

Bronny James grabbed his first rebound just 80 seconds into the game then missed his first shot attempt six seconds later.

James was not called for a foul. He was whistled for one early in the second quarter defending a 3-point shot by Sacramento's Xavier Sneed but the Lakers challenged the call and it was overturned upon video review.

Bronny James made his first steal with 6:25 to play in the second quarter.

He scored his first basket with 5:51 remaining in the second period on a driving layup, tying the game at 31-31.

He was grateful for the crowd support he received, something he wasn't expecting in the Golden State Warriors' arena.

"The atmosphere was more than I expected," James said. "It's a big game for me and I didn't know people from Golden State would come and rep for me. That was pretty nice to see."









