Turkish basketball player Alperen Sengun becomes youngest NBA center with triple-double

Turkish basketball player Alperen Sengun is now the youngest center in NBA history with a triple-double that he posted on Wednesday.

Houston Rockets' Sengun, who was 20 years and 170 days old, notched a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was also his first triple-double in NBA as Sengun, who was drafted in 2021, is spending his second season in the US league.

"It was a great moment for me," Sengun said, adding: "Appreciate my whole team."

However, the Rockets lost to the Sacramento Kings 135-115 in Sacramento.

Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points, took 14 rebounds and made nine assists for the Kings to play an important role for the home win.

Sengun beat the previous record holder in this field; Minnesota Timberwolves center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns was 21 when he made a triple-double.

This season the Rockets stay at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with 10 wins, and 31 losses.

Houston are quite desperate for the 2023 NBA playoffs because of their performance.

The Kings are fourth in the West, having 22-18 win/loss record.