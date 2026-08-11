Australia to vaccinate vulnerable native birds against H5N1 bird flu

Australia will begin vaccinating vulnerable native bird species in captivity against the deadly H5N1 bird flu as the virus continues to spread across the country, local media reported Tuesday.

More than 230 cases have been confirmed nationwide, while Australia recorded its first mass wildlife mortality event linked to the virus last week, according to ABC News.

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the vaccination campaign would begin across states and territories in the coming days.

"We cannot stop the H5 bird flu spreading amongst wild birds, but we can take action to protect the species most at risk and vaccination is now part of that response," Collins said.

Authorities will determine which species are vaccinated based on their vulnerability to the virus and the potential impact on conservation.

Environment Minister Murray Watt said widespread vaccination of wild birds was impractical because the vaccine requires two doses, although authorities could vaccinate wild birds where feasible.

The government has secured an initial 2 million Australian dollars ($1.3 million) worth of vaccines.

Chief Veterinary Officer Beth Cookson cautioned that vaccination was "not a standalone solution," stressing that biosecurity measures remained crucial.

Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory remain the only jurisdictions without confirmed cases.

Authorities have reported no H5N1 detections in poultry or the broader agricultural industry.