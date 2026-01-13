META closes around 550,000 social media accounts in Australia

According to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) based on Meta's statement, social media users under 16 in Australia can no longer access various platforms as part of a law implemented on December 10, 2025, aimed at reducing the harmful effects of social media on young people.

The company specified that approximately 550,000 accounts identified as belonging to minors were disabled, including about 330,000 from Instagram, 173,000 from Facebook, and 39,000 from Threads between December 4-11, 2025.



Meta highlighted the need for "constructive collaboration" with the industry rather than imposing bans by the government to develop "safe, privacy-preserving, and age-appropriate online experiences" and criticized the "inconsistent" verification methods used to confirm users' ages.



The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also expected to share data this week on how many social media accounts belonging to under-16s have been shut down.