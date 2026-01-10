Australia hit by bushfires, 130 structures lost as state of disaster declared

The southeastern Australian state of Victoria has seen the loss of at least 130 structures as more than 35 bushfires continued to ravage the state on Saturday, prompting state Premier Jacinta Allan to declare a state of disaster.

At least 20,000 homes have also been left without power in regional Victoria, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Several areas in the state were ordered to evacuate as fires burned out of control.

Some 300,000 hectares have been burned in Victoria so far, according to SBS News.

Separately, a category two cyclone, which can damage houses and blow over large trees, has also formed off the North Queensland coast. Heavy rain and flooding are expected due to the cyclone.

A total fire ban has been declared for Victoria on Sunday.

The Australian Capital Territory was also put under a total fire ban, while extreme fire danger persists for some parts of Western Australia.

Southern Australia has faced a strong heatwave this week, one of the most intense on record.



