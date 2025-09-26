‘Free Palestine’ truck firebombed in Australia

A truck displaying a Palestinian flag and the phrase: "Free Palestine" was firebombed in western Sydney, Australia, with the owners believing the attack was politically motivated, 7News reported Thursday.

Security footage captured a suspect lurking around the vehicle before throwing a firebomb underneath it in Dharruk. The arsonist then fled on foot as the truck ignited.

The truck, which has carried slogans like "Free Gaza" and "Free Palestine" for more than two years, has stirred controversy online and has been the target of threats.

The owners said they received the most recent threat Sunday, but this attack is the first time the vehicle has been damaged.

"This is driven by hatred. It is directed at someone who is peacefully protesting, peacefully expressing their freedom of speech," said one owner.

Police have not confirmed if the attack was politically motivated, noting that an investigation is ongoing.

Australia formally recognized the "independent and sovereign State of Palestine," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Sept. 21 on the US social media company, X.

Australia's first-ever special envoy to combat Islamophobia, Aftab Malik, said Sept.13 that the country "never fully addressed Islamophobia."

"The reality is that Islamophobia in Australia has been persistent, at times ignored, at other times denied, but never fully addressed," said Malik.

The Jewish Council of Australia said Thursday on X that it delivered 80 pages and more than 2,700 signatures to the Office of the Prime Minister, demanding sanctions on Israel now to "put a stop to the genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the council released a statement urging the Australian government to impose sanctions on Israeli officials, to end its arms trade with Israel and hold Tel Aviv accountable for its "blatant violations of international law."