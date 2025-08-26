2 police officers killed, 1 injured after shooting in Australia

At least two police officer have been killed and another was injured in a shooting in Australia's Victoria state, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Porepunkah, a small town in northeastern Victoria, according to ABC News.

Victoria Police confirmed that an active shooter situation is ongoing, with the gunman still at large, while police deployed dog squads, armored vehicles, and camouflaged tactical teams in the area to arrest the shooter.

The local council has also closed all facilities, while nearby schools have been placed under lockdown.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors until further notice.

Porepunkah is located near Mount Buffalo and popular among tourists during ski season.



