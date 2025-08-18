Australian senator: Send UN peacekeepers to Gaza for aid

An independent Australian senator has called for UN peacekeepers to be sent to Gaza to ensure that food aid reaches starving families in the war-torn enclave.

"Like most Australians, I am horrified by the pictures and footage of hungry children and desperate parents," Jacqui Lambie told local broadcaster SBS News.

"A protective corridor for food aid would bring immediate relief, and it's a solution that would not interfere with much-hoped-for peace talks," she said.

The UN has reported that thousands of families are enduring "appalling" humanitarian conditions and has estimated that 600 trucks of aid are needed daily to prevent famine in the area.

It follows a recent announcement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that Australia will recognize the state of Palestine in September, along with other governments.

"Children are starving, mothers are sobbing because they can't feed their children, let alone themselves," Lambie said.

"UN peacekeepers have a long history of assisting in humanitarian efforts, including providing security for the delivery of aid. If we are to ease the starvation of children in Gaza, we need blue helmets protecting those aid convoys," she noted.

Lambie is planning to take out advertising endorsing her call and is expected to petition the government to support it.

Israel has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



