Australia picks Japanese frigate for $6.5B deal

Australia on Tuesday announced that it selected the upgraded Japanese Mogami-class frigate for the Royal Australian Navy under its AU$10 billion ($6.5 billion) program.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles said they will now move to the next step of the process with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, aiming to sign binding commercial contracts with the company and the Japanese government in 2026.

"Following a rigorous and competitive tender process, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' Mogami-class frigate was assessed as best able to quickly meet the capability requirements and strategic needs of the Australian Defense Force (ADF)," he said in a statement.

Three ships will be built in Japan, with the first one to be delivered in 2029 and become operational by 2030, while eight others will be manufactured in Australia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed the Australian government's move and said Canberra has selected the upgraded Japanese Mogami-class frigate as the preferred platform for the Royal Australian Navy's future general-purpose frigates.

"We welcome the Australian Government's decision. Going forward, we will work together—across both government and industry—to move toward the conclusion of the contract," he said on X.