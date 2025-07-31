Australia discovers 'heaviest' insect in tropical rainforest

Australian researchers discovered a new species of giant stick insect in a tropical rainforest, potentially the "heaviest" insect in the country, local broadcaster ABC reported on Thursday.

The species, named "Acrophylla alta" after its high-altitude habitat in the Atherton Tablelands, was discovered in Far North Queensland's misty forests.

The species was spotted by James Cook University Adjunct Professor Angus Emmott and southeast Queensland scientist Ross Coupland, who began their search after receiving a photograph of what they suspected was a new species.

Despite its elusive nature, they discovered a large female between Millaa Millaa and Mount Hypipamee in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area at an elevation of more than 900 meters.

"We looked at its eggs after it laid some and were absolutely certain it was a new species," Angus Emmott was quoted by the ABC as saying.

Two females have since been found, including one discovered by a friend of Emmott, who found it in a garden.

"They let it go afterwards, but they weighed it and photographed it at 44 grams," he added.

"I'm not sure exactly how to verify that, but the large burrowing cockroach, previously considered the heaviest insect, only reaches the mid-30 grams (nearly 1.06 ounces)."

Their findings were published in the journal Zootaxa, though scientists have yet to find and describe a male of the species.