Australians protest death of indigenous youth in police custody

Australians held a rally in the Northern Territory on Friday to demand justice for a 24-year-old indigenous youth who died after being restrained violently by police in a supermarket the previous week, according to local media reports.

Hundreds of people, including Kumanjayi White's relatives and friends, as well as members of the Alice Springs community, gathered 10 days after the young man's death to mourn and demand "justice," ABC News reported.

The death of a 24-year-old Indigenous man in police custody in Australia's Northern Territory has sparked widespread outrage, as authorities have rejected calls for an independent investigation.

Kumanjayi White, a Warlpiri community member from Yuendumu, died last week after being restrained by two plainclothes police officers during an altercation with a supermarket security guard in Alice Springs. He was taken to Alice Springs Hospital and pronounced dead.

White's family, friends, and the indigenous community have already announced that they will hold more rallies across the country in the coming days as part of their "national week of action."

First Nations leaders and advocates are calling for immediate accountability and an independent investigation into the incident.

However, last Friday, Acting Commissioner of the Northern Territory Martin Dole rejected the demand for an independent inquiry.

According to national broadcaster ABC, 594 Indigenous people have died in custody since 1991, including nine so far this year.







