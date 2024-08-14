Australian opposition leader slammed over call to block fleeing Gazans

Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton's call to block fleeing Gazans from entering the country has triggered backlash from the government and civil society organizations.

Calling for a stop to migration from the besieged Palestinian coast enclave, Dutton had said the arrival of people from a war zone to Australia was "putting national security at risk."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese harshly reacted to Dutton's remarks, saying the opposition leader always looked to divide the communities.

"Peter Dutton is always looking to divide. We'll listen to the security agencies when it comes to national security," Albanese said.

"And, you know, I seek to try to bring people together, not always looking for a wedge or to divide," the prime minister said.

Rawan Arraf, human rights defender and executive director at the Australian Centre for International Justice, called Dutton's remarks "racist."

"This is racist dog-whistling against survivors of an ongoing genocide," Arraf said on X, adding Canberra continued to grant visas to Israelis, including those "who have come here on tours to talk about their military activity (read: genocidal acts) in Gaza."

"Where are the checks on them?" she asked.

Nasser Mashni, president of Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, slammed Dutton and called his comment "shameful."

"The anti-Palestinian racism espoused by our 'alternative' PM is disgusting! ... playing partisan, divisive, racist politics to score domestic political points is shameful," said Mashni, addressing Dutton.

Sophie McNeill, a human rights activist, also called the anti-Palestinian remarks by Dutton "disgusting."

"Absolute shame on Peter Dutton and the Coalition for this racist dog whistling. I know some of the families who've arrived here from Gaza. They are traumatized," said McNeil, adding: "They've lost everything. Imagine how they would feel reading this?"

Meanwhile, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has canceled its show following a British-Australian pianist made remarks on Israel's war on Gaza.

Jayson Gillham was scheduled to perform on Thursday but MSO said it is re-scheduling the show after Gillham said on Sunday in Melbourne that during the last 10 months Israel killed over 100 Palestinian journalists.

The ongoing Israeli offensive, following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, has faced international criticism for violating a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The conflict has resulted in nearly 40,000 deaths and more than 92,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered a halt to its military operations in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before the city was invaded on May 6.







