Body found after P&O passenger falls overboard off Sydney

Australian police said Monday they had recovered a body after a man fell into the water off Sydney from the 2,600-passenger P&O cruise ship Pacific Adventure.
Marine police retrieved the body of a man mid-morning, about 6.5 hours after the man overboard alarm was raised 10 nautical miles off Sydney Heads, police said in a statement.
"Police will launch an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," they said, without giving further details.
P&O Cruises said it had been a "distressing day" for guests and crew on the cruise, which was an Elvis-themed outing.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the guest at this difficult time," it said in a statement.
The Pacific Adventure was expected to leave later Monday on a four-night voyage to Queensland.