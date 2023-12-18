Australia to see more deployment of U.S. forces under AUKUS pact: Report

More than 700 U.S. forces personnel could be deployed in Australia under the trilateral AUKUS pact, a media report claimed on Monday.

The new deployment will "support up to four U.S. nuclear submarines," ABC News reported, citing documents shared by the Australian Submarine Agency with former Senator and submariner Rex Patrick.

Patrick accessed the documents under Australia's Freedom of Information law.

AUKUS is a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region, under which the U.S. and the UK will assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. The pact has triggered criticism both at home and in the region, with China the biggest opponent.

According to the plan, the U.S. forces could live in western Australia to support the nuclear submarines being stationed at Royal Navy HMAS Stirling base, where a "low-level radioactive waste management facility is also being planned," the report added.

Washington will spend around $3 billion on the facility.

Australia hosts frequent military collaborations with the U.S., with thousands of U.S. Marines rotating annually for training and joint exercises.