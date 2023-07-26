More than 50 whales stranded on coast in Australia die

The incident occurred at Cheynes Beach in the Perth region of Western Australia.

According to the statement from the Western Australia Parks and Wildlife Service, 51 whales were stranded and died on the beach, while efforts were being made in collaboration with volunteers and organizations to return the remaining 46 whales to deeper waters.

Pilot whales are known for their strong social bonds. Marine experts say that when one whale encounters difficulty and strands on the shore, other pilot whales tend to follow it.

Australia and its neighbor, New Zealand, are known as hotspots for mass whale strandings due to the presence of large pilot whale colonies living in the deep oceans surrounding both island countries.