News Australia Crocodile found in Australian backyard 2,500km away from habitat

Crocodile found in Australian backyard 2,500km away from habitat

DPA AUSTRALIA Published May 01,2023 Subscribe

A freshwater crocodile was recovered from a backyard in the Australian state of New South Wales, some 2,500 kilometres away from its closest normal habitat.



The female crocodile was rescued by Australian Reptile Park staff from a backyard in the area of Umina beach, in the Central Coast region north of Sydney, the park said in an Instagram post on Monday.



"The female freshwater crocodile is one metre long, is estimated to be between 8-10 years old and appeared to be in good health," the park said.



"However, it is believed that the crocodile was being kept illegally as a pet, as freshwater crocodiles are not native to the Central Coast region."



Freshwater crocodiles, or "freshies" as they are commonly referred to, are endemic to Australia and occur in inland waters of the country's north.



According to local media, freshies are usually found some 2,500 kilometres north of where the female was found in Umina.



"We rock up [to] this fella's house, we walk into the backyard, and sure enough, there it is – a one-metre long Australian freshwater crocodile down the side of his house," park's operations manager and crocodile keeper Billy Colett told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper. "I honestly had to see it with my own eyes before I could believe it."



"It's really unusual to find a crocodile in this part of the world, so we're very suspicious," he added.



The Australian Reptile Park called on the crocodile's owner to come forward.





