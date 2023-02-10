Australia dispatches 72 search, rescue specialists to Türkiye

Australia on Friday dispatched 72 search and rescue specialists to the areas affected by two massive earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"Australian search and rescue teams are now en route to Türkiye following the devastating earthquakes. The 72 search and rescue specialists will deliver supplies and assist crews on the ground. We thank them for their service and our hearts go with them on their deployment," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong tweeted.

She expressed gratitude to the National Emergency Management Agency, Fire and Rescue NSW (New South Wales), the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australian Ambassador to Ankara Miles Armitage, and the defense forces for their assistance in coordinating this massive effort during these challenging times.

On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while expressing his sympathies and condolences to the families and communities who have lost loved ones announced humanitarian assistance for the victims.

"These multiple earthquakes that have hit the region are having a devastating impact, and today I can announce that the Australian government will provide an initial A$10 million ($6.94 million) in humanitarian assistance to those affected through our Red Cross and Red Crescent partners and through humanitarian agencies," he said.

Two powerful earthquakes have caused close to 18,342 fatalities and 72,879 injuries in Türkiye, according to the latest official statistics made public on Friday. More than 75,000 people have so far been rescued, it added.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.



