Australian state of New South Wales orders evacuation after heavy rains

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Wednesday ordered evacuation from some areas after heavy rains triggered fears of flash floods.

Local authorities urged the resident of North Wagga in southern NSW to evacuate as water in rivers are rising and can cause major flooding on Thursday morning, ABC News reported.

"I know the residents of North Wagga will need to prepare as they have twice already and I suspect they may have to prepare again to get themselves ready and be alert for what might happen," the broadcaster quoted Joe McGirr, a member for Wagga Wagga in New South Wales Legislative Assembly, as saying.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology also warned that several rivers in New South Wales are still rising after widespread heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

"Although the rain has cleared, rivers will continue to rise as water makes its way from creeks and streams and into rivers," said the Bureau of Meteorology in a Facebook post.

"Major flooding is occurring on the Murray, Murrumbidgee, Lachlan, Bogan, Belubula, Namoi, Barwon, Darling, Castlereagh, Macquarie, Narran, and Macintyre Rivers," it added.

The authorities also urged the residents and communities living on or near flooded rivers to pay close attention to flood warnings in the coming days as waters continue moving downstream.





