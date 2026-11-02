South Korean president’s passport details leaked online: Report

The passport details of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his staff have been leaked online, local media reported Monday.

The personal information of 168 people, including Lee, staff from his presidential office and the Foreign Ministry, was posted on a website, local broadcaster KBS reported.

The details were posted in a file titled "List of passengers (Republic of Korea-Belgium)," which was available for download and had been uploaded on June 2, ahead of Lee's trip.

The Republic of Korea (ROK) is South Korea's official name.

The list appeared to contain details of passengers who traveled aboard the presidential plane during Lee's trip to Belgium, Italy and France in June.

The information included names in Korean and English, affiliations, positions, dates of birth, passport numbers and their expiration dates.

The presidential office said it was aware of the contents of the report in advance and had taken measures in response.

"We are taking the issue very seriously and are conducting an in-depth investigation from various angles, including into the circumstances surrounding the leak," a Foreign Ministry official said.