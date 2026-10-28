China says Beijing takes football star Mbappe’s apology ‘seriously’

China said Wednesday that it takes French football star Kylian Mbappe's apology "seriously" following his remarks about a meme depicting him as former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters that China "takes seriously the apology he has made."

Mbappe apologized on Tuesday, saying his comment was "ill-judged" and acknowledging that it had hurt people in China and Chinese communities around the world.

"I apologize to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry," Mbappe said in a statement.

The apology followed the circulation of a video in which Mbappe appeared to say that his favorite meme was "the one where they put my face on a Chinese dictator (Mao Zedong)," adding that it made him laugh and that he shared it with friends.

The remarks prompted a backlash in China.

Dongpeng Beverage Group, Mengniu, one of China's largest dairy producers, and cheese producer Milkground all ended their partnerships with Mbappe over the issue.

China Media Group (CMG), which oversees Chinese public broadcaster CCTV, suspended broadcasts of La Liga matches and advertisements featuring the French player.



