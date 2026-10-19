South Korean soldier killed, 3 other USFK troops injured in vehicle crash

A South Korean soldier attached to the United States Forces Korea (USFK) was killed and three others, including two US servicemembers, were injured Monday after their military sport utility vehicle crashed in the southeastern city of Daegu, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing local police.

The vehicle crashed into a median strip and flipped onto its right side on a highway in the city, located about 240 kilometers (149 miles) southeast of Seoul.

The four soldiers were returning to their base after completing their shift in Chilgok County.

Police said they notified the USFK of the accident and are investigating the details.