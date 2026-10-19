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News Asia South Korean soldier killed, 3 other USFK troops injured in vehicle crash

South Korean soldier killed, 3 other USFK troops injured in vehicle crash

Tragedy in South Korea: A USFK-attached South Korean soldier was killed and three others, including two US servicemembers, injured in a military SUV crash in Daegu. Police are investigating the accident.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published October 19,2026 10:03 AM
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SOUTH KOREAN SOLDIER KILLED, 3 OTHER USFK TROOPS INJURED IN VEHICLE CRASH

A South Korean soldier attached to the United States Forces Korea (USFK) was killed and three others, including two US servicemembers, were injured Monday after their military sport utility vehicle crashed in the southeastern city of Daegu, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing local police.

The vehicle crashed into a median strip and flipped onto its right side on a highway in the city, located about 240 kilometers (149 miles) southeast of Seoul.

The four soldiers were returning to their base after completing their shift in Chilgok County.

Police said they notified the USFK of the accident and are investigating the details.