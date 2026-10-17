At least 17 killed in stampede at Hindu festival in eastern India

An ambulance carrying Durga Puja Pandal stampede victims stops in front of the emergency building of Calcutta Medical College and Hospitalas relatives of Durga Puja Pandal stampede victims mourn in Kolkata on October 16, 2026. (AFP)

At least 17 people were killed in a stampede at a religious festival in north Kolkata in India's West Bengal state, officials said.

The incident took place at a Durga Puja Pandal, a temporary pavilion housing idols of the goddess Durga.

A police statement said the stampede occurred in the evening due to "heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall." All injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital.

Besides the dead, 25 people were injured, according to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on US social media company X that the stampede was "saddening."

"Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The West Bengal Government is providing all possible help to the affected families," Modi wrote on US social media company X.

Interior Minister Amit Shah said on X that the "administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured."