Xi pays floral tributes to fallen heroes on eve of China’s National Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday paid floral tributes to fallen national heroes to mark the country's Martyrs' Day, state media reported.

Xi, together with Premier Li Qiang and other party and state leaders, attended a ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing, Xinhua News reported.

Established in 2014, Martyrs' Day is observed one day before National Day on Oct. 1.

The day commemorates those who gave their lives for national independence and prosperity.

Xi and other attendees sang the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence in tribute to the fallen heroes.

Nine large flower baskets with ribbons reading "Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes" were placed in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes.

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, presided over the ceremony.

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army.

China will observe a week-long National Day holiday from Oct. 1-7.