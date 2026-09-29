South Korean president orders thorough probe into landmine blast in DMZ

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered a swift and thorough investigation Tuesday into a land mine explosion last week that injured three South Korean soldiers inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Lee made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House a day after the military said preliminary findings indicated that a North Korean land mine was highly likely to have caused the explosion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The military authorities must transparently reveal the truth behind the case by carrying out a swift and thorough investigation in close cooperation with the UN Command," he said.

"In accordance with that truth, we will take necessary measures," he added.

The explosion occurred on Sept. 21 as troops were clearing a route for a joint South Korean military-UN Command inspection of suspected North Korean mine-laying activities south of the Military Demarcation Line. Two soldiers were seriously injured and another sustained minor injuries.

Lee also warned against spreading "groundless conspiracy theories" over the incident, saying national security should not become a partisan issue.

The president also called for strengthening South Korea's self-reliant defense capabilities based on advanced weapons and ordered accelerated efforts to develop nuclear-powered submarines and hypersonic missiles.

Separately, Lee instructed officials to translate the outcomes of his recent visits to the US and Mexico into tangible national gains while pledging to prioritize housing, employment and financial services for low-income households.







