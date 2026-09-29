Floods affect over 2.6M people across Thailand

More than 100 people have been killed as heavy rains and flooding battered parts of Thailand and India, affecting millions of people, local authorities and media reported on Tuesday.

In Thailand, flooding has killed 23 people and affected more than 2.6 million across 29 provinces and the capital Bangkok, The Nation reported, citing the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The department's latest report, issued at 6 am Tuesday (2300GMT, Monday), said flooding remained in 167 districts, 890 subdistricts and 5,077 villages, affecting 940,300 households.

Water levels were rising in 14 provinces, stable in six provinces and Bangkok, and receding in nine others, according to the department.

Bangkok has been among the worst-hit areas after days of intense rainfall inundated roads and residential neighborhoods. Local authorities continued pumping water from affected areas as rainfall eased.

Meanwhile, at least 81 people were killed and 62 others injured in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh between Sept. 25 and 27, The Times of India reported, citing the state Relief Commissioner's Office.

At least 2,254 houses were damaged and 154 animals killed, while authorities continued assessing crop losses, according to the report.

The state received an average of 66.5 millimeters (2.6 inches) of rainfall during a 48-hour period, compared with the normal 7.6 millimeters (0.3 inches), or 775% above normal, according to the report.

Fifty-six of Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts recorded "large excess" rainfall, it added.

Meanwhile, at least one person was declared dead in Myanmar, as more than a dozen people remained missing amid flooding in southern Tanintharyi Region, the Myanmar Now outlet reported.





