INDONESIAS MOUNT SINABUNG ERUPTS, SPEWING ASH 3,500 METERS INTO SKY

A handout photo made available by Indonesia's Geological Agency shows Mount Sinabung spewing volcanic materials into the air during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 31 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

Mount Sinabung, an active volcano in Indonesia's western North Sumatra province, erupted Monday, sending a thick column of volcanic ash about 3,500 meters (11,480 feet) into the sky.

The eruption occurred at around 10.17 am local time (0317GMT), sending a dense black ash cloud drifting east and southeast, Kompas TV reported, citing the Sinabung Volcano Observation Post (PPGA).

Seismic activity associated with the eruption recorded a maximum amplitude of 120 millimeters and lasted for more than an hour.

Ashfall blanketed surrounding areas, including the nearby tourist town of Berastagi in Karo Regency.

Local officials in Kuta Gugung village advised residents and visitors around Lake Lau Kawar to leave the immediate vicinity and distributed protective face masks to reduce exposure to volcanic ash.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm but vigilant amid the possibility of continued ash fall.

No casualties or damage to infrastructure were immediately reported.

Mount Sinabung, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Lake Toba, is among Indonesia's most active volcanoes.