North Korea warns of response to US-South Korea military drills

North Korea on Friday denounced upcoming joint military exercises by the US and South Korea, warning that Pyongyang would respond to what it described as growing threats to its security.

The large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises are scheduled to begin on Aug. 17 and will involve tens of thousands of troops, military equipment and personnel from the US, South Korea and member states of the UN Command, according to a statement published on the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) website.

A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed the exercises would include field maneuvers as well as drone, electronic and cyber warfare drills designed to simulate modern combat conditions.

Pyongyang rejected Washington and Seoul's characterization of the exercises as "annual" and "defensive," calling them a rehearsal for an "aggressive war."

The ministry said growing US-South Korea-Japan military cooperation and changes to Washington's military posture were increasing security risks on the Korean Peninsula.

"It is our consistent principle of ensuring security to respond to a new level of a threat with a new level of a deterrent," the statement said.