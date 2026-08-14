China calls Taiwan’s annual military exercise a 'charade'

China on Friday called Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises a "charade."

Defense Ministry spokesperson Chen Xi said in a statement that the drills "have always been a charade, a waste of resources and manpower."

He said China's army "continues to strengthen its capabilities," to safeguard national sovereignty and maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Held annually since 1984, the Han Kuang exercises are Taiwan's largest war games and are designed to test the island's combat readiness "in the event of a possible Chinese invasion," according to Focus Taiwan.

This year's exercise began on Aug. 5 with nationwide mobilization. The military deployed navy missile launchers, army tanks, helicopters, mortar teams and civilian vehicles requisitioned for military use.

Other measures, such as slowing mobile internet services in parts of the country, were also taken.





