6 dead as torrential rain pounds eastern Japan

At least six people were killed when torrential rains hit eastern Japan, triggering severe flooding, landslides, and widespread transportation disruptions, local media reported Friday.

Japan's weather agency issued its highest Level 5 heavy rain warning for more than one-third of municipalities in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, as authorities urged residents to take immediate measures to protect themselves, according to Kyodo News.

Flooded roads were reported across Chiba, trapping vehicles and causing traffic congestion, and several municipalities received Level 5 landslide warnings.

Evacuation orders were issued for more than 400,000 people in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures at one point, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Around 102,600 people in Chiba remained under evacuation orders as of Friday morning.

More than 200 evacuation centers were established across Chiba, Ibaraki, Saitama and Gunma prefectures.

Authorities confirmed six deaths in Chiba, including people found in floodwaters and vehicles trapped on inundated roads.

Around 7,000 people were forced to spend the night at Narita Airport after train and bus services were disrupted.

Chiba's Chuo Ward recorded 115 millimeters (4.5 inches) of rain in one hour Thursday night, roughly equivalent to its average rainfall for the entire month of August.





