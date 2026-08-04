Pakistan invites Iranian negotiators to Islamabad amid renewed diplomatic efforts

Pakistan has invited top Iranian negotiators to visit Islamabad at their "earliest convenience" to discuss the ongoing diplomatic efforts to restart stalled direct talks with the US.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi about regional and international developments, including the deteriorating situation in Occupied East Jerusalem, Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Monday.

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq separately invited Tehran's chief negotiator Bagher Ghalibaf to visit Pakistan, a government source told Anadolu, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

It is, however, unclear when the Iranian officials would visit Islamabad.

The latest contacts came after US President Donald Trump cancelled planned military strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Trump said allies had urged him to hold off because a deal appeared imminent.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday that Tehran was not engaged in negotiations with the US.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu that no date or venue has yet been finalized for the resumption of the long-stalled direct talks between the two warring sides.

Pakistani and Qatari mediators are in contact with Washington and Tehran to finalize a date and venue for the resumption of direct talks, the sources said.

Washington and Tehran signed the memorandum on June 17, agreeing to advance negotiations toward a permanent settlement on several contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program, within 60 days. However, hostilities that began last month have cast uncertainty over the future of the agreement.