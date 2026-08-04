North Korea blames US-led alliance for 'new security crisis' in Asia-Pacific

North Korea accused the US, Japan and South Korea of creating a "new security crisis" in the Asia-Pacific, warning that their expanding military cooperation threatens regional stability.

In commentary published Tuesday by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a military commentator said the three countries were enhancing their joint warfighting capabilities through large-scale military exercises, including the recent US-led Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) naval exercises -- the world's largest international maritime warfare and joint naval drills.

The commentary claimed that this year's RIMPAC involved more than 30,000 personnel, over 30 warships, five submarines and nearly 190 aircraft, describing the exercise as a rehearsal for "aggression" and accusing Washington of seeking military dominance in the region with support from Tokyo and Seoul.

Pyongyang also criticized recent US-South Korea air and logistics drills, plans to strengthen US command structures in Japan, and the deployment of advanced US missile systems in the region. It warned that North Korea would respond to "a threat of a new level with a deterrence of a new level."

Separately, North Korea's Foreign Ministry rejected recent US-led accusations that Pyongyang poses a cyber threat, calling the allegations "groundless" and politically motivated.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the US of militarizing cyberspace through cyber commands, joint exercises and artificial intelligence initiatives, arguing that the United States -- not North Korea -- was responsible for escalating tensions in the digital domain.

North Korea said it would continue to safeguard its national security and development interests against what it described as Western pressure.