At least 6 dead, 1 missing as adverse weather hits Sri Lanka

At least six people have died and one remains missing as heavy rain and flooding hit Sri Lanka, local media reported Tuesday, citing police.

Severe weather has affected Sabaragamuwa province and the districts of Kandy and Nuwara Eliya, according to the Ada Derana news outlet.

The missing person was swept away by floodwaters.

Red-level landslide evacuation warnings were issued for several areas, while red advisories for strong winds and rough seas remained in effect for coastal waters.

Residents were also warned of strong winds in the North Central, North Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, as well as Trincomalee district, according to the government's Disaster Management Center.

Schools in the mountainous districts of Kandy and Nuwara Eliya were closed due to the severe weather.

Sri Lankan army personnel were deployed to affected areas to assist with rescue and relief operations.