China conducts live-fire exercises in Taiwan Strait

China on Thursday launched a two-day live-fire exercise in the Taiwan Strait off the coast of the southeastern province of Fujian, the South China Morning Post reported.

The drill will run from 6 am (2200GMT Wednesday) to 6 pm (1000GMT) each day, according to a navigation warning issued by the China Maritime Safety Administration.

According to a statement by Taiwan's Defense Ministry on US social media platform X, 21 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and two official ships were operating around the island until early Thursday.

The drill comes a day after talks between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a range of issues, including Taiwan, on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' summit in the Philippine capital, Manila.

Rubio told reporters in Manila that the US "disagrees" with China sending its Coast Guard around Taiwan.

"We actually think that they run contrary to the spirit of what we're trying to work out with them with regards to strategic stability," he said, adding it was "important" for Washington and Beijing to continue to talk "irrespective of our differences."

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway" province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.

On Thursday, the drill covers an area bounded by five points in the waters east and south of Dongshan Island, which belongs to Zhangzhou in Fujian Province.

The People's Liberation Army's drills usually peak in mid- and late July to improve their capabilities in harsh environments, including extreme heat.





